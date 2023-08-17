Local lifeboats supporter Michael Clarke has completed a 234 mile cycle ride to raise funds for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI.

He visited lifeboat stations along the way, starting from Burnham-On-Sea on Monday 14th August, and finishing back at Burnham at noon on Tuesday 15th August.

Stations visited along the way were Minehead, Ilfracombe, Covelly and Appledore, finishing up at Burnham, where he was met by Burnham lifeboat helmsman Dan Fear.

Michael, whose sponsorship at the moment is over £250 said: “I have a lot of mates who support the Lifeboat, and my father was always an RNLI supporter. “

“Special thanks for support go to The Bike Shack, who loaned me the bikes.”