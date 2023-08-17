Final tckets for Secret World Wildlife Rescue’s Annual Charity Auction and Ball are now available.

The theme for the popular ping-running ball on Saturday, October 21st at The Webbington Hotel in Loxton will be ‘down under Australia.’

Complete with a three-course meal, an auction, live music and a casino and cabaret, this annual charity ball is always very well attended by supporters of the charity.

There will be 10 main auction prizes and over 100 silent auction prizes on offer.

Running from 6.30pm until 1am, there will be plenty of time to let your hair down, all the while knowing you are contributing to a worthwhile cause.

The money raised will help the charity provide care for sick, injured and orphaned animals.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in a black tie outfit or get creative in Australia themed fancy dress, whichever suits them best.

Tickets cost £50 per person. These can be purchased by calling 01278 768701 or on the Secret World Wildlife Rescue website.