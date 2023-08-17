Hundreds of families attended Apex Park’s summer Treasure Hunt on Thursday (August 17th).

A morning of warm sunshine drew large crowds to the Highbridge park for the return of the popular annual event in which families were challenged to find clues to win the treasure!

A spokesperson from the Friends of Apex Park said: “ Thanks to all who came along. We hope you enjoyed it. Apologies if you had to wait for extra clue sheets and maps to be printed.”

“Over 100 went out in the first 30 minutes which caught us a little by surprise. We will be better prepared next year! Not sure of the exact numbers, but we do know at least 300 children took part.”