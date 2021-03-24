Controversial plans for a new Domino’s Pizza take-away in Burnham-On-Sea town centre have been recommended for approved by a council case officer ahead of a decision-making meeting next week.

16 objections and three letters of support have been sent to Sedgemoor District Council regarding the proposals by national pizza chain Domino’s to open an outlet in Victoria Street in the vacant building previously occupied by Barclays Bank.

A final decision is expected to be made by Sedgemoor’s Development Control Committee when it meets on Tuesday March 30th.

Members of the Town Council’s Planning Applications Committee voiced concerns over potential late night noise when they considered the Domino’s plans, as reported here. Town councillors voted to allow the pizza chain to open until 1am, instead of 3am as requested.

In a report to Sedgemoor councillors this week, Case Officer Dean Titchener recommends approval, stating: “The proposal makes use of an empty premises within the town centre. It will provide employment and may bring in visitors to the town.”

He adds: “Following changes to retain the elements of the shopfront most important to its character, the change of use is considered acceptable.”

“There are no other impacts (noise/odour etc) which cannot be adequately controlled via planning conditions, or in the case of hours of operation, the subsequent late night refreshment licence process.”

The 16 objections raise issues including late night noise, traffic congestion, reduced parking, litter, waste collection, anti social behaviour, adversely impacting the character of Burnham’s conservation area, food odours, and adversely affecting other established food businesses.

Those in support of the planning application by Domino say the new outlet would boost Burnham’s retail area by filling an empty premises, create new jobs, increase the range of food choices available late at night in Burnham, and also benefit a secondary retail area of the town.

Meanwhile, Cllr Phil Harvey also wrote to Sedgemoor District Council objecting against the plans by Domino’s. He noted that it contravenes parts of the Local Plan and Burnham’s Neighbourhood Plan around the impact on residential properties due to the proposed early morning closing time. He also questioned whether Domino’s would maintain the character of the building, and be a possible negative impact on existing firms.

The planning application, reference 11/20/00151, will be decided by Sedgemoor District Council.

Barclays closed its Burnham branch at the site in October 2018, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here at the time. The property has been vacant ever since.