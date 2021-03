Police are appealing for sightings of Daniel, a man who has gone missing from his Weston-super-Mare home.

Officers say Daniel, 31, pictured, is a white man. He’s believed to be using a red Ford Transit registration YD12 LZO.

A spokesman adds: “He left home earlier on Monday 22 March without any money or his phone. His behaviour is out of character and we’re concerned for his welfare.”

“If you have seen Daniel or know where his van is, please call 101 quoting reference 5221061404.”