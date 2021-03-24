Burnham-On-Sea’s town flag flew at half-mast on Tuesday (March 23rd) when Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor led a ceremony to mark a year since the first lockdown was introduced.

Marking a National Day of Reflection, the Mayor Cllr Mike Facey and Cllr Hodge, Cllr Clayton and Cllr Tolley gathered to lower the flag and then mark a minute’s silence.

The bells were also rung at Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church and space was set aside inside for reflection and prayer.

40 people visited the church while abiding by social distancing rules, mask wearing and sanitising and track-and-trace was also in place.

Organised by end-of-life charity Marie Curie, the nationwide event marked the anniversary of the UK going into the first national lockdown.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey said: “It’s an important day of reflecting and on behalf of my town council, we are giving our respect to the families of those who have sadly passed away through Covid. We are also showing our gratitude and thanks to local key workers and volunteers during the past year.”

Also, to mark the day, Somerset’s Director of Public Health Trudi Grant thanked everyone who had worked so hard during the pandemic while urging people to maintain the “hands, face, space” good practice to keep Coronavirus at bay.

She said: “Coronavirus has touched all our lives. Tragically, people have suffered grief, lost a loved one or seen a friend or family member struggle with the virus. Others have had to shield and have not been able to see those they love.”

“People have lost their jobs or seen their employment prospects affected. But we have also seen the very best of our communities with people helping each other, volunteering and going that extra mile time after time.”

“We must not forget all the positives – the incredible vaccination programme, and testing capability. Those successes – as well as our own behaviour – are key to unlocking restrictions.”

“Covid-19 is not going to disappear but we can all play our part in keeping numbers down: please take the vaccination when offered, keep washing hands, keep social distancing – and keep looking after ourselves and each other.”

Somerset County Council also joined the rest of the nation in a minute’s silence to remember and reflect on the 12 months of the pandemic. County Hall was illuminated in blue and green during the evening to honour those in the emergency services.