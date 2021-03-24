From vaccinators to van drivers, health staff to home-schoolers, countless people have kept Somerset going over the last 12 months – and now Somerset County Council is honouring them with a new accolade.

Today (23rd March) marks one year since the first lockdown was introduced – and now it also marks the launch of the Somerset Medal in tribute to all those who made superhuman efforts during the pandemic.

The Medal is designed to say a heartfelt thank-you to the best of the best, nominated by the people and presented on behalf the people on Somerset Day, 11 May.

Chairman Nigel Taylor said: “Somerset is full of fantastic communities made up of remarkable individuals doing great things – and that has never been more true than during the very difficult year we have all shared.”

“This is an opportunity to recognise them for the difference they make, and I’d like to hear about as many potential award-winners as possible from across the county.”

It has been a year like no other. Community groups were created or strengthened to help those in need of food, medicines, protective personal equipment or simply a friendly voice at the garden gate or on the phone.

So many people, from teachers and nurses, police and fire officers, carers, shop workers, volunteer drivers and waste collectors have all gone the extra mile – or 10 – to make sure that every effort was made to support communities. And the commitment continues.

This is your chance to celebrate the exceptional, shine a light on the many unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. So, if you know someone who has really made a difference to you or your community, please nominate them telling us why you think they deserve a very special tribute.

Anyone wanting to make a nomination should submit a maximum of 250 words, providing the nominee’s name and location and describing why they deserve the medal. Please provide your own name and contact details, too.

Please email DemocraticServices2@somerset.gov.uk and put ‘Somerset Medal nomination’ in the subject field.

Nominations close on 23rd April with the inaugural Somerset Medal award winners unveiled on Somerset Day, 11th May.