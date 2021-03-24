Penelope Jackson, 65, has been charged with murdering David Jackson (both pictured), 78, at their bungalow in Berrow near Burnham-On-Sea

A Berrow woman is set to face trial in October accused of murdering her husband.

Penelope Jackson, 66, is accused of killing David Jackson, 78, at their home in Berrow’s Parsonage Road on February 13th this year, as reported here.

She appeared before a judge at Bristol Crown Court, where a trial date was fixed for October 11th. She was remanded into custody.

Mr Jackson, a former senior Army officer and a member at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club, died from his injuries. A post-mortem found he suffered stab wounds.

The victim’s sister paid tribute to a ‘respected, lovely man’.

 
