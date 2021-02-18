The sister of a Berrow man who was stabbed to death at his home in the village last weekend has paid tribute to him as a ‘gentleman and a lovely man’.

The comments come after Penelope Jackson, 66, was charged with murdering David Jackson, 78, at a bungalow in the village’s Parsonage Road on Saturday night. The couple are pictured.

Mr Jackson, who was a former senior Army officer and a member at Burnham and Berrow golf club, died from his injuries. A post-mortem found he suffered stab wounds.

His sister, Jenny Bliss, has described him as a gentleman and keen golfer, saying: “He was a lovely man. It’s very sad. They had a beautiful home.”

“They were well respected, both of them. He served in the Army and she served in the Ministry of Defence, high up, actually. She had her head screwed on. Then she was a chartered accountant.”

Jenny adds: “They travelled on cruises, money was no object for them. They had so much to live for, which is why it’s so sad. They had a hot tub – they had that done recently. I couldn’t have wished for a nicer brother.”

Other relatives confirmed that Mrs Jackson had been married three times before.

They said that her husband had been highly ranked in the Royal Logistics Corps before moving to a post at the Ministry of Defence.

Relatives added that the Jacksons had been married for 25 years with a daughter and other children from previous relationships.

Shocked neighbours of the Jacksons said they had “never heard a cross word” exchanged between the couple.

One neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, says: “They were the perfect neighbours. They were always friendly, didn’t make a lot of noise and I literally never heard a raised voice or cross word between them.”

“They loved gardening and were out there night and day, working away. I don’t know what has happened. The first I heard was when the police and an ambulance arrived on Saturday. It is such a shame.”

Another neighbour added: “They seemed like a nice, ordinary couple. I’d see them coming and going and we’d always exchange hellos and they seemed very pleasant. Whatever has gone on in there is terribly sad for all concerned.”

Mrs Jackson, a retired chartered accountant for the Ministry of Defence and the Department for International Development who turned 66 on Tuesday, has been charged with his murder.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Police and paramedics were called to an address at approximately 9.15pm on Saturday after a 78-year-old man had been severely injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“A post-mortem was carried out yesterday and revealed he had died following a number of stab wounds.”

DI Roger Doxsey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, previously said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the man’s family at this time. A family liaison officer will provide specialist support to them at this difficult time. Our enquiries are at a very early stage, but we believe this to be an isolated incident at this time.”