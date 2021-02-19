A Brean guesthouse has new owners, bringing the property back into the family name after nearly nine years.

Mark and Di Perrett have recently acquired The Old Rectory in Brean, a 20 room guest house, part of which dates back to around 1835.

The property also has a bar and tearooms set in the large conservatory and private walled garden which overlook the church of St. Bridget and countryside.

“The current lockdown arrangements are allowing us the opportunity to complete maintenance and improvements, and one of the first tasks is to replace the children’s play area and carry out various maintenance works to the grounds and fish pond,” says Mark.

He says the tearooms will be able to be used for local functions such as birthdays, christenings and wakes, especially outside of the peak season.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to The Old Rectory soon,” adds Mark.