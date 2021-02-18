A Burnham-On-Sea cafe is to get a new look and a new name as part of a big refurbishment.

Momma’s Cafe at the southern end of Burnham-On-Sea High Street is being completely relaunched this Spring.

Owner Kerry Corrick told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Work is underway during the current lockdown to give the cafe a fresh new look with an outside dining area for four tables plus a new modern layout inside.”

“We have a brand new menu planned – there will be old favourites which our regular customers love, plus new delicious vegetarian dishes and gluten-free meals to cater for all needs.”

“We are aiming to open for Easter and it will be relaunched as ‘L’s Cafe’ – the ‘L’ refers to Lexi, my daughter.”