Mommas Cafe Burnham-On-Sea

A Burnham-On-Sea cafe is to get a new look and a new name as part of a big refurbishment.

Momma’s Cafe at the southern end of Burnham-On-Sea High Street is being completely relaunched this Spring.

Owner Kerry Corrick told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Work is underway during the current lockdown to give the cafe a fresh new look with an outside dining area for four tables plus a new modern layout inside.”

“We have a brand new menu planned – there will be old favourites which our regular customers love, plus new delicious vegetarian dishes and gluten-free meals to cater for all needs.”

“We are aiming to open for Easter  and it will be relaunched as ‘L’s Cafe’ – the ‘L’ refers to Lexi, my daughter.”

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page