Dog owners in the Burnham-On-Sea area have this week been warned about a scam involving men claiming to be from the RSPCA.

The North Somerset branch of the RSPCA says it has been contacted by a concerned member of the public living in the Burnham-On-Sea area who has been visited by two men claiming to be working for the charity.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA North Somerset branch says: “The duo were driving separate vans and did not have any uniforms, identification or letter of authority.”

“This has been reported to the police. RSPCA North Somerset Branch and RSPCA National Society suspended any door to door fundraising collections in March last year as a result of the pandemic.”

“Please be vigilant and if you have concerns, please report to the police and give as much information as possible, van registration etc.”