Play areas in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are set to re-open on Saturday 4th July in line with the Government’s lockdown easing.

Sedgemoor District Council, which oversees play areas across the two towns, shut the play areas in March in line with the Government’s Coronavirus guidance.

Spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As you will appreciate they have been closed for over three months, but our parks and clean surroundings team are already working out a schedule of equipment safety checks/grass cutting/tidying up.”

“With 50+ play areas to re-open across the district, it may be that not all are open on 4th July.”

“But we are working out a list so that if we can’t get all 50 safe and open in less than 10 days, there will nearby play areas open. Our aim is to get them all open by 4th July.”