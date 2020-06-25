Sedgemoor District Council is urging people to take litter home with them if rubbish bins are full after complaints that the seafront was strewn with litter during this week’s heatwave.

Several seafront residents contacted Burnham-On-Sea.com with concerns about the state of the Esplanade on Wednesday evening (June 24th).

A spokesperson for Sedgemoor District Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The bins are emptied regularly and the regime is increased during busier times.”

“We would ask all visitors to help us in these difficult times, to take their litter home.”

She adds: “We have taken on more agency staff to cover the increased emptying, but we still urge visitors to take their litter home.”

“Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, we have a decreased workforce with more things to deal with whilst sticking with social distancing.”