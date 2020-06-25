Part of Apex Park’s car park has been cordoned off as a safety precaution after a sink hole appeared.

Sedgemoor District Council, which oversees the car park, has fenced off the area around the hole, as pictured here.

Spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The hole in Apex Park car park was reported to us at around 11.00am on Tuesday morning as being 6 to 8 inches across.”

She adds: “We attended the site and, as there is a void beneath the surface, we put up Heras fencing around the area.”

“We have instructed contractors to carry out investigations as to the cause of the collapse and depending on what’s found repairs will hopefully be carried out early next week.”