Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens is encouraging projects impacted by the demands of coronavirus to apply for extra funding from the Commissioner’s Community Action Fund.

The PCC has allocated an additional £200,000 to support local charities, voluntary organisations and community groups to help deal with the consequences of coronavirus. Such initiatives across Avon and Somerset are urged to apply for grants of up to £5,000.

The CCAF will continue to be run in partnership with the Police Community Trust (PCT) and will welcome applications until 30 November 2020.

PCC Sue Mountstevens said: “I hope that this additional funding will ensure that we can support and strengthen those hard-working local organisations who have been a lifeline to local people during these challenging times. I am committed to making sure that such organisations can continue their essential work so local people are supported as we emerge into the recovery phase of the pandemic.”

“I welcome applications and look forward to hearing about the innovative projects that local organisations provide for our community. By working together we can continue to make improvements and drive the change needed in helping communities of Avon and Somerset be safe and feel safe.”

“I want to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to our wonderful volunteers and key workers who continue to go above and beyond to support local people during this extraordinary global challenge.”

Since 2013, the CCAF has distributed £1,049,987 to local initiatives that support the Police and Crime Plan priorities and enable communities to come together to tackle issues in their local area.

In 2019, Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support (SARSAS) received £2,975 to provide counselling sessions for women and girls who have been raped or sexually abused.

Claire Bloor, CEO at SARSAS, said: “We were able to use the funding to support women and girls that have experienced the devastating impact of rape and sexual abuse, providing them with trauma focused counselling to help them recover and heal.”

“This funding has allowed SARSAS to provide vital front line counselling to support those women and girls impacted by rape and sexual abuse. Demand for our services is at an all-time high so every penny of funding makes a huge difference to us and the victim-survivors we serve.”

“The CCAF application process was straightforward, fast and absolutely worth it! Thank you to the CCAF for your support of local charities.”

The CCAF is open for applications and the deadlines for each round of funding are:

31 July (decision to be made in September)

30 September (decision to be made in November)

30 November (decision to be made in January)

Please note that the grant criteria and application process still applies. Applications should consider how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their delivery and those that they support.

To apply please visit: https://www.avonandsomerset. police.uk/apply/police- community-trust/

Pictured: PCC Sue Mountstevens presenting the CCAF cheque