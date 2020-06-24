The future of Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy is starting to “become unsustainable” due to its Coronavirus closure and no end in sight to restrictions on swimming pools, its owners have warned this week.

Mark and Sara Cox Conklin say that the public’s health is the top priority, but they are worried that the future for the Academy “is looking less optimistic” as the lockdown continues.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Sara said: “There was a bit of positive news out of the government this week with Boris’ announcement to re-open parts of the economy on July 4th. Things certainly look like they’re moving forward, however not for Pools and Gyms, which is obviously devastating news for the Academy.”

“Earlier this week, Swim England published its blue print/guidelines for the re-opening of pools. These guidelines were extremely detailed with a vast array of distancing measures, user restrictions and a host of actions to be taken should the Government permit re-opening, but these recommendations were not financially viable.”

“Everyone’s health and wellness obviously must come first and we are truly disappointed for our members, customers, co-workers and community that we are unable to open.”

“With the passing of each day, week, and month the Academy’s future is looking less optimistic.”

“The operational costs of swimming pools are extremely high and even in shutdown, the daily costs are mounting, and becoming unsustainable.”

“The Academy was flourishing prior to this devastating virus, however should the government give the green light for pools and gyms to open, it will be some time before the appetite and confidence levels of the public for leisure and socializing will meet pre Covid-19 levels. This is an additional concern for the Academy’s re-opening.”

“We do, however, remain optimistic, although the future of the Academy is certainly of concern now.”