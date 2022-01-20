The team at Burnham-On-Sea’s Playaway Day Nursery are celebrating after achieving an ‘outstanding’ rating in their latest OFSTED inspection – for a fourth consecutive time!

The nursery in Burnham’s Maddocks Slade was inspected by OFSTED inspectors in November 2021 who were impressed by the facilities and the overall standard

Eleanor Gaskell, one of the owners, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are thrilled and delighted to be one of under 10% of nurseries in the UK and judged to be ‘Outstanding’ since COVID began.”

“This is our fourth consecutive ‘outstanding’ result, meaning that Playaway has been outstanding for more than 20 years!”

“This has been a turbulent time for all nurseries and Playaway remained open during Covid, helping children from other settings and children of key workers whilst maintaining the high standards it is known for.”

“I am proud of our staff team who have worked incredibly hard to receive this accolade especially during such difficult times.”