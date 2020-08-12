Police have appealed for witnesses after several vehicles were damaged by vandals in an early morning spate of vandalism.

Wing mirrors were torn off cars and other damage was caused to cars parked in the Kiln Drive area.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “An investigation is being carried out after a number of vehicles were damaged in the Kiln Drive area of Highbridge last week.”

“Wing mirrors were damaged on parked cars at around 3.15am on Wednesday 5th August.”

Anyone with information about what happened, or who is responsible, is asked to report it at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/ report or call 101 and give reference number 5220174976.