Police appeal for witnesses after motorbike is stolen from Highbridge car park

Police have appealed for witnesses after a motorbike was stolen in an overnight theft in Highbridge this week.

The bike, a grey Honda CBF with the reg WF09 YVH, was stolen from a car park between Wessex House and Dorset House.

A Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We received a report of a motorbike being stolen in Highbridge overnight.”

“The grey Honda bike was taken from the Church Street area between 11pm on Thursday 3rd September and 7am on Friday September 4th.”

“Anyone with information is asked to report it at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/ report or call 101, giving reference 5220200364.”

The partner of the bike’s owner told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The owner works really hard and for this to happen is really horrible forhim, it’s his lifeline for work.”