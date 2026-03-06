UPDATED: Police cordon in place at Highbridge’s Apex Park after suspected ordnance found

A Police cordon has been put in place in part of Highbridge’s Apex Park after suspected ordnance was located during construction works this week near the eastern side of the lake.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Suspected ordnance has been located during construction works this week at a site in Apex Park, near the eastern side of the lake.”

“A 50m cordon around the site has put in place and construction work stopped as a precaution.”

“Officers remain at the scene and we are working with Somerset Council in response to this incident.”

Police added that the cordon is in place as a precaution. Pedestrians have been diverted around the area with Police tape in place.

A Somerset Council spokesperson adds: “Somerset Council and Avon and Somerset Police have cordoned off a section of Apex Park after some small pieces of suspected unexploded ordnance were discovered during construction works.”

“The site is on the east side of the lake. Police attended after the contractor reported finding what appear to be mortar shells and a grenade, most likely dating from World War II.”

“A 50m cordon is currently in place around the site and construction work stopped as a precaution, and Somerset Council is in the process of fencing off the site to secure it temporarily.”

“The Council will be arranging for a specialist contractor to visit the site to assess and remove any remaining ordnance. We would ask the public to please do not enter the site for their own safety.”

“Events such as the Park Run this weekend will be going ahead as normal, there may be some slight changes to the route. We will provide a further update once the site has been assessed.”

An Army bomb disposal team was at the scene on Thursday evening, pictured below, and the area is taped off today (Friday).