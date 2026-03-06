Burnham Community Centre secures £75,000 to press ahead with modernisation projects

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre is set to move forward with two major improvement projects after securing £75,000 in grant funding to support the building’s long‑term sustainability and accessibility.

The centre in Berrow Road recently completed the first phase of its modernisation, which included installing solar panels and introducing modern infrared heaters to replace the old aging system.

David Norton, Chair of Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre, told Burnham-On-Sea.com the new intelligent heating setup has already halved the centre’s energy bills, giving trustees confidence to continue with the next stages of the upgrade.

He says the second phase will focus on renewing the slate roof and adding further solar capacity.

The centre has received £20,000 from Somerset Community Foundation, followed by a further £20,000 from the National Lottery ‘Awards for All’ scheme, enabling the work to proceed.

The project will see the slate roof restored and weather‑proofed, with a new system of embedded solar panels providing extra power. Many of the existing slates will be recycled as part of the refurbishment, and the centre is now awaiting a start date for the work.

A separate grant opportunity opened at the end of the autumn to support accessibility improvements for people with autism and mobility challenges.

With the centre now busier than ever and most ground floor rooms booked throughout the week, David says they want to make better use of the upstairs space by installing a lift.

A ‘Discovery Grant’ from Somerset Community Foundation, worth just under £35,000, has been awarded to support this part of the project to install a lift. The centre is currently evaluating its options and seeking additional funding streams, as the installation will require significant investment.

David adds: “It’s exciting times for the centre as part of our overall plans to make the building sustainable for the future.”