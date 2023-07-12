Burnham-On-Sea Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a police car and another vehicle.

It follows an incident in Bleadon at around 6.40pm on Tuesday 4th July when a police car was responding to a report of a road traffic collision.

A spokesman says: “While responding to the emergency call, the police car was involved in a collision with a member of the public’s car travelling along Accommodation Road, in Bleadon.”

“Thankfully, no one was seriously injured and, after all attending hospital, were discharged to recover at home.”

“Officers investigating the collision are looking for anyone who witnessed the collision, or have dashcam or doorbell footage. If you can help, please contact us.”

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223159600, or complete the online appeals form. You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.