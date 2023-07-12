Over 800 tickets have been sold so far for a large outdoor music event which is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea this month after a 15-year break.

The Under A Summer Moon music gig will return to Burnham’s BASC Sports Ground on Saturday July 22nd from 1pm to midnight under the management of Robert Showtime Attractions led by Rob Holden, Jess Holden and Melody, pictured above.

The once-popular annual music event drew large crowds to the Burnham sports fields every summer over many years and was last held in 2008.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, manager Rob Holden says: “We are delighted to be bringing back this event in Burnham.”

“We’ve had lots of local interest so far on the return of this popular event with over 800 tickets sold already. We are excited to have a great line-up of local music acts scheduled for the day and look forward to welcoming people for a fun day of live entertainment.”

“The music will include Daft Folk, Suns of Saturn, 51 Degrees, Ryder Emcee, Slow Hand Jules, Recovering Satellites plus Absolute Oasis and The Frogs.”

The event will be held from 1pm to midnight and refreshments will be available.

Tickets, costing £20 or £15 for under 18s, are now on sale by clicking here.