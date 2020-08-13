Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses after a woman was stabbed with a syringe in Highbridge.

Dannii Davies, 24, says a man plunged a syringe into her thigh after appearing to inject himself in the alley leading to Grange Avenue close to the town’s Asda store.

Police are investigating the attack, which happened at around 3.10pm on Monday July 27th, close to the Caxton Road supermarket.

A Police spokesman said this week: “We’re investigating after a woman was assaulted in Highbridge. The victim, aged in her 20s, was stabbed in the hip with a needle while walking down an alleyway leading to Grange Avenue at approximately 3.10pm on 27th July.”

“She sustained a small puncture wound and attended hospital as a precaution. As part of our inquiry we’re keen to speak to a man described by the victim as black, unshaven, of large build who wore a grey tracksuit and a white woman, of slim build who had light brown hair and wore blue flared jeans and a pink hoodie.”

“We continue to review CCTV from the area as part our investigation.”

Police add: “Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who recognises the description of the man and woman, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220167558.”

Dannii told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “I’ve received so much support from the local community since the incident and thank people for their positive comments, however no arrests have been made, even though Police have photographic evidence on the two suspects and the communication from them has been very poor.”

Danii is waiting for test results to see if she has been infected by the needle.