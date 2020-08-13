A Burnham-On-Sea craft shop is set to close, its owners have announced this week.

Flutterby, located at the junction of Oxford Street and Cross Street, opened two years ago and had completed a store refurbishment in January, just weeks before the start of the pandemic.

Owners Yvonne and Darren Gill, pictured, say they have taken the “hard decision” to shut the shop down.

“We are now closed and we would like to thank all our wonderful crafters and customers, local and from afar, for all your support.”

“It has been a fantastic two years. It has been a hard decision but it is time to move on.”

“All our stock is being moved to ‘Create You’, based in highbridge, so you can still get your gifts and crafts and craft essentials or learn a new craft. Once again, thank you for all your support.”