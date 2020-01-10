A crafts and gift shop in Burnham-On-Sea is set to re-open this month after a £5,000 refurbishment.

‘Flutter By’ at 48 Oxford Street at the junction with Cross Street is temporarily closed while the work is completed.

Owned by Yvonne and Darren Gill, pictured below, the shop sells a wide range of quality gifts for all budgets. It opened in autumn 2018, as reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Yvonne told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We are having a refresh of our stock and a refurbishment of the interior of the shop for the new year.”

“We will have been here for two years this year. 2018 was a fantastic year of trade for us. We have had lots of positive feedback and that’s why we have decided to expand and grow our product range.”

“Our new stock includes the work of local crafters and artists – so there is something for everyone. The inside of the shop is getting new flooring and a fresh kick of paint. We have spent around £5,000 in total.”

The shop temporarily closed after a busy festive period on Christmas Eve and is due to re-open in the middle of this month.