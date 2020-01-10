Police in Highbridge have made an arrest after they were called to reports of a man ‘carrying a pistol’ this week.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called to Morland Road in Highbridge at 6.22pm on Wednesday January 8th following reports of a man appearing to be carrying a pistol.”

“Armed officers attended the scene and found two men acting suspiciously.”

“They were searched and one of the men was arrested having been found in possession of a knuckle duster.”

“A thorough search of the surrounding area was conducted and no firearm was located.”

Residents in the area told Burnham-On-Sea.com there was a heavy Police presence during the incident. ”We were asked to stay indoors by Police,” said one resident.