Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront Rescue Services Day has become the latest local event to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The popular event was due to take place on Sunday August 30th along the South Esplanade.

It usually draws large crowds of spectators, as pictured above, for a day of displays and demonstrations by rescue organisations and community groups.

However, the organisers from BARB Search & Rescue have this week said it will not be going ahead to protect people’s safety.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic and restrictions on large events, we have decided that in everyone’s best interests it is sensible to cancel this year’s event,” says a spokesman.

“As one of the community’s most popular summer events, it has been organised by BARB for over 15 years and is a major fundraiser for our small charity. Cancelling has been a hard decision, but it’s the right decision to protect safety.”

“This is a big blow for us, not only in losing vital donations, but also in being unable to promote our work and communicate important beach safety messages.”

“Due to Covid-19, BARB has also been unable to hold any other fundraising activities since March, so it has been a very tough year for our charity, which relies on donations to keep running.”

“Given this, we would be hugely grateful if you would consider making a donation to BARB here to support our charity’s life-saving work along the Somerset coastline. Thank you.”

It comes after Burnham’s August Bank Holiday Fete was also recently cancelled by organisers, as we reported.