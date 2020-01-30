A man from Brean appeared in court today (Thursday) after being charged with three counts of burglary.

Nicholas Davis, 42, of Downham Meadows in Brean has been charged in connection with three incidents where local commercial properties were burgled.

The first refers to an incident that took place on October 28th, 2019 in which the Londis Stores in South Road, Brean was burgled and stock worth about £5,000 was stolen.

The second charge refers to an incident on November 4th, 2019 in which a car key and a car were stolen from a property at Highbridge Enterprise Centre.

The third charge relates to an incident on January 19th, 2020 at Thyer’s Fishing Tackle Shop in Highbridge’s Church Street when £3,750 of cash was stolen.

Davis appeared at Taunton Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 30) and was remanded in custody.