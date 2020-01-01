Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing man Ricky Gamage who could be in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Ricky, 21, from Bude, was last seen leaving The Venue, a tenpin bowling alley where he works, in the town at around 8.35pm on Saturday 28th December.

He was wearing a blue beanie hat with an unknown logo, a khaki green North Face hooded jacket, a grey ‘Venue’ logo t-shirt, black skinny jeans which had a tear on the left thigh, and black Dr Martin boots.

Ricky is described as 6ft 2in tall with dark hair, a dark-coloured goatee beard, green eyes and a tattoo sleeve down his right arm.

There have been a number of unconfirmed potential sightings of him, including at the M5 roundabout at Burnham-On-Sea, the M5 at Taunton and on the M6 at Junction 11.

Ricky’s family said they have ‘great concerns’ for his welfare. Mother Samantha Rowe says: “Please if anyone sees my son Ricky Gamage please get in touch with me or the police.. there is great concern for his welfare.”

Another family member, Nicole Rachel, adds: “If anyone has seen Ricky Gamage, please contact me or any member of our family. The police have reason for concern and are currently following up enquiries.”

If you have seen Ricky, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 897 of 28/12/19.