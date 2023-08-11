Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the M5 in Somerset on Friday 11th August.

Emergency services were called after a collision between a silver BMW 1 Series and a black Triumph motorbike on the northbound carriageway between junctions 23 and 24 near Bridgwater.

“The incident happened at approximately 10.30am, about half a mile before the junction 23 exit,” says a Police spokesman.

“The air ambulance conveyed the male motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries.”

“The northbound carriageway remained shut for many hours to allow collision investigation work to be carried out, plus vehicle recovery.”

“We’re particularly keen to hear from any motorists who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or either vehicle before the collision occurred.”

Anyone with information that could help Police with their enquiries should call 101 and quote reference number 5223193630.