A new charity book shop has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club is running a pop-up book store, raising money for local good causes.

“We are delighted to have opened our pop-up Rotary Bookshop in the former S & A Linens shop and antiques shop in the High Street near Specsavers,” Rotary President Keith Gough told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The club’s popular charity book shops, which are run by the club’s volunteers, have been held in the town centre for many years, raising thousands of pounds for charities.

It is open from 10am-4pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The premises is being completely refurbished and turned into two new permanent shops which are scheduled to open in early 2024, as we recently reported here.