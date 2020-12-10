The Safer Somerset Partnership is setting out to raise awareness about County Lines drug dealing in Highbridge and other parts of Somerset through a week-long county wide mobile van advertising campaign.

The banner van will stop at locations across the county including like Highbridge, Chard, Frome, Shepton Mallet, Wilton, Minehead, Yeovil, Bridgwater, Minehead, Glastonbury and Taunton.

County Lines is a term used to describe gangs and organised criminal networks who export illegal drugs from one area (usually a city) into another (usually a more rural county) within the UK by using dedicated mobile phone lines or another form of “deal line”.

The criminal gangs often exploit children and vulnerable adults to move and store drugs and money, and will often use coercion, intimidation, violence (including sexual violence) and weapons.

Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health & Well-Being and Climate Change Cllr Clare Paul, sys: “This activity is a part of the overall awareness raising campaign on County Lines that was launched in September by the Partnership.”

“We felt the need to reach out to the community in an impactful manner to spread the message of exploitative behavior surrounding County Lines.”

“So far, we have received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public at each of the locations that the Bannervan has travelled to.”

“We hope that with persistence, continued partnership working and above all education we will overcome County Lines.”

A young person who is involved in County Lines activity might show some of these signs:

persistently going missing from school or home, or being found out-of-area

unexplained acquisition of money, clothes or mobile phones

excessive receipt of texts or phone calls

relationships with controlling, older individuals or gang association

parental concerns, and leaving home or care without explanation

suspicion of self-harm, physical assault or unexplained injuries

significant decline in school performance and changes in emotional well-being

During the week-long activity, the PCSOs will interact with public and educate them about County Lines, adhering to government guidelines on social distancing.

If you have information that will help the police investigate this crime, and wish to remain anonymous, contact www.crimestoppers-uk.org online or call 0800 555111.