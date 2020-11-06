Shop owners in Burnham-On-Sea have this week decorated their windows with poppy themes to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Businesses have taken on the special theme as Burnham remembers those who lost their lives in the two World Wars ahead of the annual commemorations this weekend.

Burmham will hold a brief remembrance ceremony at 11am next to the town’s war memorial on Sunday morning when wreaths will be laid, but residents are not being encouraged to attend this year due to the Covid safety restrictions.