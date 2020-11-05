81 pupils at Burnham-On-Sea’s St. Andrew’s School have been sent home to self isolate following a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The school in Dunstan Road announced the news today (Thursday) following discussions with Public Health England South West and Somerset County Council’s public health and education teams.

The pupils will not be returning to classes until Wednesday, November 18th, says the school.

It has issued a statement, confirming: “Public Health England South West and Somerset County Council’s Public Health and Education teams are working together to support pupils, parents and staff following a confirmed case of Covid-19 at the school.”

“Close contacts of the confirmed case have been provided with public health advice and are self-isolating for the recommended 14 days.”

“Following discussions with PHE this involves a total 81 pupils who now won’t return to school until Wednesday 19th November.”

A full deep clean of the affected areas of the school is being undertaken, it adds.

School staff and parents are being provided with public health advice including what to do if someone becomes symptomatic.

Parents have been advised it is not necessary for any other member of the household to self-isolate unless they become symptomatic.