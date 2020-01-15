The owner of a popular tools shop in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea has said this week he has taken “my toughest decision in years” in closing down the store due to poor health.

IM Tools in Burnham’s Regent Street was relaunched as ‘Burnham Tools and Hardware’ last October to reflect its decision to take on some stock from the former Home Hardware shop.

But the store closed before Christmas and sadly won’t be re-opening, its owner has confirmed.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, owner Martin Hallier said: “It was my toughest decision in years. I’ll miss my shop and the people who came in, but health comes first.”

He is pictured below with Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Andy Brewer and Mayoress Lorna Brewer at the re-opening of the shop.