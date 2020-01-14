Chart-topping brain tumour survivor Lyra Cole from Highbridge has received a Point Of Light award from Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week in recognition of her fundraising Christmas single.

Lyra, 6, recorded a cover of ‘When a Child is Born’, which reached number one in the music download charts, beating Stormzy to the top spot, and it also reached the top 50 in the UK Official Download Chart.

She travelled to London today (Tuesday) where she was presented with her award by Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey, as featured below.

In a personal letter to Lyra, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says: “I know you do this with no thought of praise or reward, but allow me to offer my own recognition on how your Christmas single is doing so much for ‘Brain Tumour Research’ and helping other children, like you, who they support. Well done for all that you have achieved!”

MP James Heappey added: “It is fantastic that the Prime Minister has recognised Lyra Cole with the Points of Light award. She is an incredible young woman who has shown so much bravery to beat her own illness and now is raising much needed funds for Brain Tumour Research. She is an inspiration to all in our community.”

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, she made the song for the charity Brain Tumour Research after going through emergency brain surgery as a five-month-old baby.

Lyra said this week: “I’m really happy that I’ve raised money for Brain Tumour Research. I’m really, really, really happy and thank you for my award.”

Susan Castle-Smith, Head of PR at Brain Tumour Research, added: “Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet, historically, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.”

“Lyra’s story has done so much to inspire other people whose lives are touched by brain tumours and we are extremely grateful for all that she has done for the charity. m”

”She is a thoroughly deserving recipient of this prestigious award.”