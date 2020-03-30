Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Sue Mountstevens is inviting people in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area to submit their questions concerning Covid-19 and the impact on policing to put to Chief Constable Andy Marsh.

The PCC wants local people to share their questions and concerns with her ahead of two Facebook Lives this week with the Chief Constable on Tuesday 31 March at 1.30pm and Friday 3 April at 1.30pm.

If you have any concerns regarding Covid-19 and policing, please submit your questions by 4pm Thursday 26 March by tweeting the PCC at @AandSPCC or by sending the PCC a Facebook message at @AandSPCC. The Facebook Live session will be available on the PCC’s website.

PCC Sue Mountstevens says: “We are living in unusual and unsettling times with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is more important than ever that you feel the Chief Constable and Avon and Somerset Police are doing all they can to continue to keep you safe during these challenging times.”

“As your voice in policing, this is an opportunity to address your concerns and questions directly with the Chief Constable and ensure police resources are being used effectively and efficiently. I want to hear from you, so please submit your questions about Coronavirus and policing throughout the week.”

Chief Constable Andy Marsh adds: “I would encourage you to send your questions regarding Covid-19 and policing to the PCC for us to discuss in our upcoming Facebook Lives. It is vital that we are reassuring all our communities that our officers and staff are rising to the challenges that we are all facing, so please join us on Tuesday and Friday to listen to our discussions.”