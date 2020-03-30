Local music teacher Rowena Steady has recounted how her 6 year old Shetland Sheepdog ‘Toes’ took part in the prestigious Crufts dog show earlier this month before the Coronavirus lockdown came into force.

Her dog, with five friends, made up a team for a sport called ‘Obreedience’ in which four dogs of the same breed move together as one through a set heelwork pattern then individual members do set exercises.

“Four dogs and handlers working in unison – what could possibly go wrong?” she laughs.

“It’s really tricky to stay in step watching each other as you follow the stewards commands – let alone with dogs coming too!”

“The ‘Sheltie Superstars’ topped the leader board for points gained at the heats all round the country over the year, and were one of ten teams – including breeds such as Working Cockers, Papillons and Poodles – called to the final at Crufts.”

She adds: “The friendship and fun we have had over the year getting to know each other and the other teams has been amazing.”

“Our team was ‘geographically challenged’ with members in Milton Keynes, Uttoxeter and Flintshire so practising was only possible at shows.”

“At Crufts we were lying equal second after the heelwork round which was amazing but we put the pressure on for the individual exercises.”

“It was a day when everything came right with each of us getting high scores. “Toes” gained one of only five perfect scores from the forty competitors gaining a 10 for his ‘send to bed’.”

Rowena adds: “Toes was amazing and the Crufts atmosphere seems to be a place he can handle well.”

“To win here with him was simply one of the best days of my life – I’m still on cloud nine.”

Pictured: Rowena Steady with her Shetland Sheepdog ‘Toes’ (NB: photos were taken before social distancing rules came into force)