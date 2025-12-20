Refurbished public toilets reopen at Highbridge’s Apex Park

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has announced the completion of refurbishment works at the public toilets in Apex Park, with the upgraded facilities now fully reopened for residents and visitors.

It says: “The project was carried out to improve the quality, cleanliness and accessibility of the conveniences, bringing them up to modern standards and creating a more welcoming environment for all park users.”

The Town Council says the improved facilities will enhance the overall visitor experience, particularly during busy periods.

A spokesperson for the council thanked the community for its patience during the temporary closure while the work was completed.

Apex Park is one of the area’s most popular outdoor spaces, attracting families, walkers, anglers and nature enthusiasts throughout the year.