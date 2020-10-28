Repair work is set to begin underneath Burnham-On-Sea’s Pavilion after years of stormy seas have caused erosion.

Scaffolding is this week being installed under the iconic building, which is famous for being Britain’s shortest pier.

“We have already begun the erection of the scaffold with repair works beginning next week on the steel structure,” says a spokesman.

Beach users have been asked to stay safely away from the work while the repairs are underway.

The Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel was the inspiration for Burnham’s Pavilion, the first to be constructed in reinforced concrete, rather than the steel and cast iron used for other Victorian piers.

We reported here in December 2017 that J Holland and Sons, a nationwide entertainment and gaming company, had bought the seafront landmark.