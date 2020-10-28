A man has been arrested by Police following a stabbing incident in Highbridge on Monday evening (October 26th).

A Police spokesman said: “At about 10.45pm on Monday we received a call from the ambulance service about an assault in the Parsons Road area of Highbridge.”

“A man in his 40s had sustained a stab wound to his face and was taken to hospital for treatment. He’s since been discharged.”

“A 29-year-old man is in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.”

“Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference 5220243062.”