Somerset’s Covid-19 infection rate has risen in all four districts according to the latest official figures released on Wednesday (October 28th).

The sharpest rise was in Sedgemoor, where the rate of infection is the highest in the county council area – but still low compared to the rest of the UK.

The data shows that numbers of new confirmed positive cases for the latest seven-day period, with the rate of infection per 100,000 of population are:

Mendip 54 (46.7 per 100,000), up from the previous day’s figures of 51 (44.1)

Sedgemoor 113 (91.7), up from 96 (77.9)

Somerset West and Taunton 119 (76.7), up from 110 (70.9)

119 (76.7), up from 110 (70.9) South Somerset 77 (45.7), up from 69 (41)