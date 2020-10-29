Somerset County Council says a court summons has this week been issed in a continuing legal bid to move a group of travellers who have been pitched up on Burnham-On-Sea seafront for six weeks.

The convoy had been parked up on the South Esplanade opposite the sailing club for a month before they were served with a legal notice by Somerset County Council, which oversees the parking bays.

Two weeks ago, the vehicles moved a hundred metres north along the seafront into the parking spaces in front of Burnham Holiday Village – where they remain.

A spokesman for Somerset County Council said: “We are continuing to do what we can to resolve this matter and have now issued a court summons.”

“We understand this is frustrating but there is a defined process which needs to be followed.”