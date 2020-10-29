Dozens of giant poppies are appearing on lamp posts in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge town centres to mark the annual Poppy Appeal.

Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion has provided the large poppies which are being attached to lamp posts in Burnham High Street and along Highbridge’s Market Street.

Ruth Crosby from Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have provided 75 large official poppies to the Town Council who are installing them for us in the town centres.”

“At this special time of year, they are a lovely way to promote the local Poppy Appeal in the run-up to Remembrance Day on November 8th.”

Shops in Burnham are also being encouraged by Burnham Chamber of Trade and the Legion to decorate their shop windows with a poppy theme.

The shop window judged to be the best decorated will be awarded a trophy.