A Burnham-On-Sea photographer is opening a new studio in the town centre this week.

Kylie Jade is launching her studio at a refurbished premises in Vicarage Street, next to Burnham-On-Sea’s post office.

She focuses on baby, family and motherhood photography and adds: “For the last five years, I have been predominantly photographing weddings, but due to the current situation with COVID, the restrictions have meant fewer weddings have taken place.”

“This has given me time to focus on baby, family and motherhood photography which I have always had a keen interest in but which I’ve not had the time to pursue until now.”

“The past few months I’ve had amazing feedback from clients and increasing demand.”

“I felt this was the right move to continue to grow and open my own studio in Burnham.”

The studio formally opens this Saturday, 31st October. Click here for more.