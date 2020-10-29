A Burnham-On-Sea runner hopes to raise hundreds of pounds for the Highbridge and Burnham Food Bank by completing a sponsored challenge during November.

Shaun Keen will run 5km every day during the month in a bid to help raise moiney for food for needy local families over the winter.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, he says: “It’a a very hot topic at the moment following the Government’s vote, and I want to help our local Food Bank.”

“They do such great work in helping local families, especially in these unusual times and with Christmas coming.”

On his JustGiving page, Shaun has already raised over £170 and he says: “I am absolutely blown away by people’s generosity.”

“Thank you so so much to everyone that has donated and sent message of support.”

He adds that running 5km a day will not be an easy feat: “I have hardly run since I picked up an injury in the summer, so this is going to be quite a challenge.”

He adds: “If there is anything you can give, even if it’s only the price of a take-away coffee, it would be greatly appreciated.”