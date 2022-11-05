Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being urged to be vigilant after two burglaries have taken place in Sedgemoor.

Police say a grey saloon car was seen at both locations and they are appealing for witnesses and information after the burglaries on Saturday 29th October.

At about 6.30pm a house in Sedgemoor Road, Bridgwater, was broken into and items stolen.

A second home was also burgled between 4.30pm on Saturday 29th and 11am on Sunday 30th October in nearby Woolavington Hill, Woolavington.

“Officers have carried out house-to-house and forensic enquiries and the local Neighbourhood Watches have been alerted,” says a Police spokesman.

“Our enquiries to date have established that a grey saloon car was seen at both locations and officers are keeping an open mind as to whether the two incidents may be linked.”

“We’d like to hear from anyone with dashcam or other footage of either area, or any other information which could help the investigation.”

If you’re concerned about home security, visit the Police crime prevention page for advice, or Neighbourhood Watch page for details of how to join a local scheme.

To help Police with the burglaries, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222260891 (Bridgwater) or 5222261147 (Woolavington), or complete the Police online appeals form or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their Online Form.