Speedboat rescued by Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboats

Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat crews have rescued a speedboat pilot after his boat lost power following engine difficulties.

Coastguards called out the RNLI crews at 2.34pm on Friday (November 4th) after the 3-metre speedboat was reported to be in difficulties in the water near Stert Island.

Both Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboats were launched and, as pictured here, they arrived quickly on scene to help the single person onboard.

The crew of the D-Class lifeboat pulled the stricken boat clear from rocks before the boat was tethered to the Atlantic lifeboat and towed upstream to Combwich.

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI spokesman Mike Lang told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The pilot was just unlucky – he was well equipped with a lifejacket and communication radio.”

“Engine failure can happen to anyone and our crews were happy to help.”

 
